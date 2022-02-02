Kcash Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $75,879.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019287 BTC.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

