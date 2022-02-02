KeeperDAO Price Up 3.9% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $67.42 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $109.16 or 0.00295062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

