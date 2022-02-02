Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

K stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

