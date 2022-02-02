Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.11

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $5.38. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 8,056 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on KINS shares. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

