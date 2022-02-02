Kirk Norman Brown Sells 518,797 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $30,036,565.72.

Shares of ZI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,253. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.