Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,305,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after buying an additional 1,209,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $21,343,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.66%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.