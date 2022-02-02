KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,250. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.42 and a 200-day moving average of $371.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

