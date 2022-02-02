KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
KLA has raised its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,250. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.42 and a 200-day moving average of $371.76.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
