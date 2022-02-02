Knowles (KN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,858 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

