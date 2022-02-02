Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 2.7%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €26.60 ($29.89) and last traded at €26.85 ($30.17). Approximately 21,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.60 ($31.01).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKB shares. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $443.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.96.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

