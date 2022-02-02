Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 22,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 268,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

