Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €32.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €32.50 ($36.52) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.15) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

