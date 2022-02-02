Konomi Network (KONO) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $1.14 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

