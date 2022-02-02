Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 894,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 102,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,055. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kore Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KORE shares. Cowen started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kore Group stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Kore Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

