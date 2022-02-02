Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $654.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.19 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $475.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

