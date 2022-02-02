Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 667,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,222. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,324 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 751.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

