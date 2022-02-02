Krios (GIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 65.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Krios has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $944,948.66 and approximately $21.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009749 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00334792 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

