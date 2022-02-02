Kryll Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $30.78 million and $1.18 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

