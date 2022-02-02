KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Shares Down 1.3%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.22. 522,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 852,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Equities analysts predict that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $262,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $460,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,388.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

