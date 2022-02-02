Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Kura Oncology makes up approximately 2.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Kura Oncology worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 1,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

