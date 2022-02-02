Kwikswap Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $261.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $129,798.51 and approximately $261.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002244 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

