La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,568 shares of company stock worth $4,942,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

