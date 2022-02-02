Landbox (LAND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,048.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Landbox has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $100,911.21 and $1,048.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.