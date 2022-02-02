Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $317.33 and last traded at $317.33. Approximately 704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.57.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.45, for a total value of $4,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.