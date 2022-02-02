Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,415 shares.The stock last traded at $6.67 and had previously closed at $6.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latch by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Latch by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

