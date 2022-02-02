Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.2 days.

LWSOF stock remained flat at $$45.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Lawson has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lawson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

