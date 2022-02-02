LCMS Price Down 4.6% This Week (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $152,037.38 and $100,027.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.07165378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,890.54 or 0.99947820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054303 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

