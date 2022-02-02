Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $48,413.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.97 or 0.99711375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054464 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

