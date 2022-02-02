Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 352.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Leidos by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of LDOS opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $110.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

