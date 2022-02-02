LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 77,736 shares.The stock last traded at $42.00 and had previously closed at $42.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

