LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.78. Approximately 21,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 208,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.
TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
