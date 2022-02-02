LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.78. Approximately 21,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 208,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LendingTree by 1,120.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in LendingTree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 50.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.