Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $830,780.84

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Lethean has a market capitalization of $830,780.84 and approximately $2,543.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,909.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.86 or 0.07211795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00292791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.41 or 0.00751601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00070531 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00390607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242723 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

