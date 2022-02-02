LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

LX stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,502. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $615.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. Research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

