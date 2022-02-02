LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
LX stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,502. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $615.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. Research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
