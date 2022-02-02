LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.55. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 4,283 shares.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 72.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

