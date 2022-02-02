LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.55. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 4,283 shares.
LX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 72.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
