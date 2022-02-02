LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of LianBio stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 56,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,759. LianBio has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

