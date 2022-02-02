Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $129.37. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

