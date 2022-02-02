LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of LifeStance Health Group worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $84,785,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $73,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

