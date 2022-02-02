Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 80,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,303,986 shares.The stock last traded at $33.14 and had previously closed at $34.62.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

