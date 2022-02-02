Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 80,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,391,525 shares.The stock last traded at $33.14 and had previously closed at $34.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.58.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.