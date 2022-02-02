Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 over the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 99,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,611. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $260.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.