Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Lincoln Electric worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $137.34. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.