Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €327.00 by Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €327.00 ($367.42) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) target price on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €294.07 ($330.42).

ETR LIN traded up €1.60 ($1.80) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €281.70 ($316.52). The stock had a trading volume of 598,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12 month low of €199.35 ($223.99) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($347.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €274.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion and a PE ratio of 46.90.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

