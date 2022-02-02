LINKA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,224.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $5,224.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00119605 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

