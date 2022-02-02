Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $13.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s previous close.

LEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 982,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

