Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 97,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Lions Bay Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the North American assets which include the Fish Lake Valley property. The company was founded on April 25, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

