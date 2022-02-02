Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of YVR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

