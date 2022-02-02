Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 209,013 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $19.21.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 over the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,915 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

