Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $98.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $74,434.62 and $98.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,988.73 or 0.99843453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00071038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020914 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002640 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00472360 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

