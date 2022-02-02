Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0255 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $70,079.17 and approximately $157.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,622.08 or 1.00113572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00030537 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.97 or 0.00500212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

