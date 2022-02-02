Litecoin Plus Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $70,079.17 and $157.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,622.08 or 1.00113572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00030537 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.97 or 0.00500212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

