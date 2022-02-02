Litecoin Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $111.46 or 0.00297211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.75 billion and $747.87 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,552,219 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.